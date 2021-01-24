9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

Patriotic Front youths launch “Utenensu naChagwa 2021”

By Chief Editor
The Patriotic Front (PF) in Kabwata Constituency has launched the mobilization team dubbed “Utenensu naChagwa 2021” to supplement the existing structures in ensuring that the party scoops the 2021 tripartite elections.

Kabwata Constituency Chairperson Trevor Ng’andu said at the launch of the “Utenensu naChagwa 2021” at Kabwata market yesterday that the mobilization team will hit the ground to ensure that the electorates are educated on the developments that the party has done.

Mr Ng’andu told the gathering that Kabwata constituency is one of the developed places in Lusaka citing some developmental projects such as roads and Chilenje Mini Hospital.

He said the party should not be shaken by the opposition parties and some civil society members who are opposing everything that the PF has done.

The Constituency Chairperson noted that President Edgar Lungu has embraced all Zambians in driving the developmental agenda of the country.

Mr Ng’andu said no opposition party will win any seat during the 2021 elections in Lusaka as the mobilization team will do its best to ensure that the electorates are on the side of PF.

Lusaka Province media team Sampa Mwabume said the “Utenensu naChagwa 2021”will also focus on the new voters who have never participated in an election and ensure that they support the PF in 2021 general elections.

Mr Mwabume said four constituencies in Lusaka will drive the agenda for the “Utenensu naChagwa 2021” to ensure that President Lungu is ushered into office come August 2021.

He said the “Utenensu naChagwa 2021” Initiative wants to show voters the good things that the President has done as he is the party’s chosen candidate to contest for presidency this year.

