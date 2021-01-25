9.5 C
Monday, January 25, 2021
Health
Updated:

ZAMRA advises against self-prescribing medicines

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has bemoaned reports of members of the public self-prescribing the Ivermectin injection for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in humans.

Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Iliamupu has advised people that there is no conclusive clinical data to support its safety and efficacy in the context of COVID-19.

Mrs Iliamupu said currently, in Zambia, Ivermectin Injection has been registered and authorized for veterinary use only.

She has urged people to adhere to the current Ministry of Health guidelines on prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and refrain from self-prescribing of unauthorized medical products.

Mrs. IIiamupu has cautioned importers and distributors of veterinary medicines to adhere to good distribution practices (GDP) and standard treatment guidelines (STGs) in order to avoid misuse of medicines.

She notes that non-adherence will result in the prosecution of offenders in line with the provisions of the law.

