Tuesday, January 26, 2021
UPND Youths demand for the immediate release of 30 Chongwe residents arrested for illegal trade in Charcoal

By Chief Editor
UPND Lusaka Province youths has expressed concerns over the detention of over 30 Chongwe residents who were arrested last Thursday for merely trading in charcoal business. The police on said date, arrested the residents even when they had valid papers with them allowing them to trade in Charcoal.

The youth leadership said that the Chongwe case is a classic example of many trumped up arrests and charges that the Zambian people have been through under the Patriotic Front led police.

“Under this regime, many citizens have been subjected to these and many different kinds of trumped-up charges. How can one order an arrest of residents who are merely trying to survive under the harsh conditions that the same PF have brought since they took power? What is surprising is that these residents have valid papers allowing them to trade in Charcoal business. Why arrest them?” wondered the UPND youth leadership.

UPND Youths, who had hoped to see the residents walk to freedom yesterday afternoon when the matter was brought before Chongwe magistrate court were shocked when the magistrate refused to grant bail to the residents stating that the court could not do so as residents stay in different places. This was despite the residents availing before the court traceable references. The residents have since been taken to Kamwala remand prison.

Speaking shortly after the court proceedings, the UPND youths stated that their wish was to see both an independent judiciary and police service devoid of political infiltration and execute their duties in accordance with the republican constitution.

Isidore Tetamashimba, 2021 Mandevu constituency aspiring candidate who accompanied the youths provided food for all the remanded residents and took time to encourage them and their families to remain strong as this persecution was just a passing phase.

Previous articleThe 10 issues that must take centre stage in this year elections

Latest News

