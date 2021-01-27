9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
President Lungu Commutes the death Sentence of Keith Mukata to Life Imprisonment

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has commuted the jail sentence of United Party for National Development (UPND) Keith Mukata and 245 others from death row to life imprisonment.

Mukata who served as Chilanga MP till his conviction for murdering his security guard in 2018 and was sentenced to death by hanging and had recently announced that he had found the Lord and was a pastor in the making.

Speaking in Kabwe today, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo announced that President Lungu has commuted the death sentences of 246 inmates on death row at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison and Kabwe Female Correctional Centre in Kabwe to life imprisonment.

Hon Kampyongo said out of the 246 commuted inmates, 225 are males while 21 are females and that the commutation of sentences from death to life imprisonment was in line with the President’s powers vested in Article 97 of the Constitution of Zambia.

“The clemency of Death to Life Sentences under his leadership has accumulated to about six hundred and thirty (630) during his seven years of reign. This is unprecedented human rights record which cannot go unnoticed,” he said.

The Minister said the prison authorities and inmates have expressed gratitude to President Lungu as the move will result in decongestion of the condemned section of the Maximum Security

“This prison reserved for condemned prisoners was built during the colonial era and was intended to house a maximum of 50 prisoners. Currently, however, this section of the prison accommodates more than 420 prisoners partly because there have been no executions since 1997,” he said.

He said the commutation of inmates is an opportunity for them to introspect on their past mistakes.

“Instead of you meeting the hanger you have been given a second chance of life imprisonment, therefore, do not take this lifetime gesture for granted,” Hon. Kampyongo told the excited inmates.

And Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Dr. Chisela Chileshe disclosed that the service has recorded 67 cases of COVID-19 among inmates and officers across all correctional facilities.

Dr Chileshe said the service will continue to enforce measures to protect inmates against the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the 246 inmates, Dickson Kasongo thanked President Lungu for commuting their death sentences to life imprisonment.

Mr. Kasongo said it is clear that President Lungu is concerned about the welfare of prisoners.

“His Excellency, the President, and the PF administration have enabled us to acquire National Registration Cards (NRCs) as well as Voters cards in order that we participate in the decision-making process of the country during the elections, it shows that he has not forgotten about us and wants us to be better people,” he said.

