Jay Rox releases his highly anticipated video for ‘King’ featuring Ern Chawama which has got a lot of people talking after he posted the teaser with the goat head. This song is a message to all those that still doubt his craft and those that have lost hope at becoming anything in life because they think their time has passed.

This single is here to uplift spirits. This music video was directed by Jay Rox & OG Beejay Song was produced by Kenz & Beingz Lighting by Clement Chimese Makeup by Chisanga Taylor Costume Design by Estelle Mantel & Chisanga Taylor Set Design by Jay Rox Set Master by Ronald Chama