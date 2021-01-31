President Edgar Lungu has empowered marketers from six markets in Kabushi constituency of Ndola with a 300,000 Kwacha revolving fund to boost their businesses.

The empowerment has also come at a time when the constituency is earmarked to benefit from the construction of Kapalala market which was gutted three years ago.

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo told the marketeers that President Lungu cares about their welfare hence his commitment to promote socioeconomic equality among the informal sectors such as marketers and taxi drivers.

“President Lungu was raised by a mother who was a marketeer and because of that, the President knows and values your impact and that is why he has sent me to deliver his support,” he said.

He has demanded for a systematic way of administering the funds in order to ensure there is proper usage of resources.

Mr Lusambo urged all those who will be given the responsibility to oversee the program to be transparent and instill confidence in the Head of State who has shown so much desire to empower them.

And Mr. Lusambo who took advantage to sensitize people on the COVID-19 pandemic also met with taxi drivers and assured them that President Lungu’s promise to empower them through various incentives such as facilitation of drivers licenses will be fulfilled as early as next week to enhance their operations.

Mr. Lusambo who earlier took time to tour individual marketeer’s stands also appreciated the role they play in the country’s socioeconomic development and bought various products as a way of promoting their businesses.