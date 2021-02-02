President Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the deaths of Supreme Court Judge Elizabeth Muyovwe, Chief Chibesakunda xl, Mr. Timothy Walamba, Mr. Augustine Seyuba and many other citizens who have passed on lately.

President Lungu has described Judge Muyovwe as an experienced and accomplished Judge who contributed immensely to the Judiciary.

President Lungu notes that Judge Muyovwe was an experienced and accomplished professional and an expert in jurisprudence whose expertise will be missed by the legal fraternity.

“On behalf of the Government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, the Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary on the death of Judge Muyovwe. We share your grief during this difficult time and we beseech the Almighty God for comfort and fortitude. May the Soul of Judge Muyovwe rest in peace,” President Lungu says.

And President Lungu says the death of Chief Chibesakunda XI is a big loss not just to the Bisa people but the entire country.

The President said his administration worked well with Chief Chibesakunda XI, and shared the same vision of developing the rural areas of Zambia.

Meanwhile, the President has hailed Mr. Walamba for his contribution to the welfare of miners when he was a vibrant unionist.

The President said Mr. Walamba equally served the country with dignity when he served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana under the Patriotic Front administration.

“The Government, the people of Zambia and I mourn Mr. Wayamba. To the bereaved family, our hearts are with you in this time of sorrow. May God Almighty grant you peace as you mourn, May His Soul Rest in Peace,” the President said.

And President Lungu has described the death of Mr. Seyuba in South Africa as another big loss to the country.

“His wealth of experience, particularly in public relations and marketing was exceptional and cannot be forgotten,” the President stated.

The President mourns with all those who have lost their loved ones in this difficult period of Zambia’s history blighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe in Lusaka yesterday.