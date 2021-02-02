9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Lungu mourns with bereaved families

By Chief Editor
43 views
0
General News President Lungu mourns with bereaved families
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the deaths of Supreme Court Judge Elizabeth Muyovwe, Chief Chibesakunda xl, Mr. Timothy Walamba, Mr. Augustine Seyuba and many other citizens who have passed on lately.

President Lungu has described Judge Muyovwe as an experienced and accomplished Judge who contributed immensely to the Judiciary.

President Lungu notes that Judge Muyovwe was an experienced and accomplished professional and an expert in jurisprudence whose expertise will be missed by the legal fraternity.

“On behalf of the Government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, the Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary on the death of Judge Muyovwe. We share your grief during this difficult time and we beseech the Almighty God for comfort and fortitude. May the Soul of Judge Muyovwe rest in peace,” President Lungu says.

And President Lungu says the death of Chief Chibesakunda XI is a big loss not just to the Bisa people but the entire country.

The President said his administration worked well with Chief Chibesakunda XI, and shared the same vision of developing the rural areas of Zambia.

Meanwhile, the President has hailed Mr. Walamba for his contribution to the welfare of miners when he was a vibrant unionist.

The President said Mr. Walamba equally served the country with dignity when he served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Ghana under the Patriotic Front administration.

“The Government, the people of Zambia and I mourn Mr. Wayamba. To the bereaved family, our hearts are with you in this time of sorrow. May God Almighty grant you peace as you mourn, May His Soul Rest in Peace,” the President said.

And President Lungu has described the death of Mr. Seyuba in South Africa as another big loss to the country.

“His wealth of experience, particularly in public relations and marketing was exceptional and cannot be forgotten,” the President stated.

The President mourns with all those who have lost their loved ones in this difficult period of Zambia’s history blighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe in Lusaka yesterday.

Previous articleZAMRA investigates defects on Recalled Cevite tablets

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Lungu mourns with bereaved families

President Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the deaths of Supreme Court Judge Elizabeth Muyovwe, Chief Chibesakunda xl, Mr....
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Woman dies in boyfriend’s house

General News Chief Editor - 18
A woman of Chainda compound in Lusaka has been found dead in her boyfriend’s house. Police spokesperson Esther Katonga identified the woman, who was suspected...
Read more

Government worried about the increase in illegal mining activities in Eastern Province

General News Chief Editor - 25
The Ministry of Mines has expressed concern over the increase in illegal mining activities in Eastern Province. worries Provincial Mines Officer Brian Nyambe says the...
Read more

Parents decry costs of Covid-19 Test Certificates demanded by Mulungushi University

General News editor - 11
Dear Editor, Kindly allow me space in your widely read publication. I would like to express my displeasure at the happenings at Mulungushi University. I am...
Read more

Extract from the Auditor General Report on Honeybee Pharmacy Contract

General News Chief Editor - 16
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Presidential Spokesperson The Report of the Auditor-General for the year ended 31 December 2019 contains the following about Honeybee Pharmacy...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.