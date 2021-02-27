Andrew Kamanga has bounced back as FAZ President after beating his only challenger Emmanuel Munaile by 28 votes at the delayed elective annual general meeting held on Saturday in Livingstone.
Kamanga polled 57 votes against Munaile’s 29 to seal a new four-year mandate at the helm of Football House.
Ex-Zesco United Secretary Justin Mumba is the new FAZ Vice President after brushing aside competition from Konkola Mine Police boss Gideon Mwenya.
Mumba amassed 55 votes with Mwenya collecting 31 and little-known Lunga Mandona had zero votes.
Zambia Army officer Priscilla Katoba scooped the position of Women’s representative with a landslide victory.
Katoba won with 67 votes with her closest rival Brenda Kunda getting seven votes.
FAZ Election Results
President
Andrew Kamanga 57
Emmanuel Munaile 29
Vice president
Justin Mumba 55
Gideon Mwenya 31
Lunga Mandona 0
Women’s representative
Priscilla Katoba 67
Brenda Kunda 7
Hilda Mutangama 6
Nelly Miamba 4
Brenda Bowa 2
Congratulations.
Congratulations Mr President
Congrats now get to work and produce results