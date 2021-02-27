9.5 C
Kamanga Bounces Back

Andrew Kamanga has bounced back as FAZ President after beating his only challenger Emmanuel Munaile by 28 votes at the delayed elective annual general meeting held on Saturday in Livingstone.

Kamanga polled 57 votes against Munaile’s 29 to seal a new four-year mandate at the helm of Football House.

Ex-Zesco United Secretary Justin Mumba is the new FAZ Vice President after brushing aside competition from Konkola Mine Police boss Gideon Mwenya.

Mumba amassed 55 votes with Mwenya collecting 31 and little-known Lunga Mandona had zero votes.

Zambia Army officer Priscilla Katoba scooped the position of Women’s representative with a landslide victory.

Katoba won with 67 votes with her closest rival Brenda Kunda getting seven votes.

President

Andrew Kamanga 57

Emmanuel Munaile 29

Vice president

Justin Mumba 55

Gideon Mwenya 31

Lunga Mandona 0

Women’s representative

Priscilla Katoba 67

Brenda Kunda 7

Hilda Mutangama 6

Nelly Miamba 4

Brenda Bowa 2

