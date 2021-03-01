9.5 C
Dora Siliya distances herself from a man saying she paid him to discredit others

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has reported to the police the matter in which a video is circulating on various social media platforms indicating that she had paid some individuals to discredit or injure other people.

Ms. Siliya has expressed disappointment that some people are bent on tarnishing her name and the image of the Government by circulating such videos.

She said that the video circulating on various platforms is fake and must be treated with the disgust it deserves.

Ms. Siliya who is also Chief government spokesperson said that such occurrences are the reasons why Government wants to create a safe cyberspace for all Zambians through the enactment of the cybersecurity and cybercrime bill.

The Minister said this during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

She said she has no idea who the person in the video is and that has not given anyone money to discredit other citizens. Ms. Siliya is hopeful that the police will expeditiously handle the case and bring to book those found wanting.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya stated that as the country prepares to celebrate international women’s day on March 8, there is a need to have a safe cyber and physical space for women.

The Minister also noted that journalists should be allowed to operate freely and safely.

