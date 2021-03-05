Nkana and Napsa Stars have been excused from this weekend’s FAZ Super Division Week 21 engagements.

Nkana and Napsa both fly-out this Sunday to North Africa for their respective CAF Confederation Cup group stage openers to be played on March 10.

Ironically, both were set to grace the live Week 21 doubleheader at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka where Nkana were due to face Zanaco in a 15h00 kickoff and Napsa were set to host Buildcon in the lunchtime fixture.

Instead, the Green Buffaloes versus Nkwazi game will now be Saturdays live game on TV.

Nkana head to Egypt to play last seasons’ CAF Confederation Cup runners-up Pyramids in Cairo in their Group D match.

Napsa will be in Morocco to play a Group B opener against defending CAF Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane in Berkane.

However, both sides head-out after a forgettable Week 20 that saw Nkana lose 2-0 on Wednesday in Kitwe to Kabwe Warriors, while on Thursday, Napsa were beaten 3-1 away in Kafue by promoted Young Green Eagles.

Defending league champions Nkana are third from bottom at number 16 on 20 points from seventeen games with now four matches in hand.

Napsa are two places above them on 21 points with three games in hand.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 21

06/03/2021

Kitwe United-Green Eagles

Green Buffaloes-Nkwazi

07/03/2021

Forest Rangers-Young Green Eagles

Power Dynamos-Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants-Lusaka Dynamos

13h00: Prison Leopards-Indeni

15h00: Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United

POSTPONED:

Napsa Stars-Buildcon

Zanaco-Nkana

WEEK 19

10/03/2021

Power Dynamos-Prison Leopards

POSTPONED:

Lumwana Radiants-Nkana