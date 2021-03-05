Nkana and Napsa Stars have been excused from this weekend’s FAZ Super Division Week 21 engagements.
Nkana and Napsa both fly-out this Sunday to North Africa for their respective CAF Confederation Cup group stage openers to be played on March 10.
Ironically, both were set to grace the live Week 21 doubleheader at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka where Nkana were due to face Zanaco in a 15h00 kickoff and Napsa were set to host Buildcon in the lunchtime fixture.
Instead, the Green Buffaloes versus Nkwazi game will now be Saturdays live game on TV.
Nkana head to Egypt to play last seasons’ CAF Confederation Cup runners-up Pyramids in Cairo in their Group D match.
Napsa will be in Morocco to play a Group B opener against defending CAF Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane in Berkane.
However, both sides head-out after a forgettable Week 20 that saw Nkana lose 2-0 on Wednesday in Kitwe to Kabwe Warriors, while on Thursday, Napsa were beaten 3-1 away in Kafue by promoted Young Green Eagles.
Defending league champions Nkana are third from bottom at number 16 on 20 points from seventeen games with now four matches in hand.
Napsa are two places above them on 21 points with three games in hand.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 21
06/03/2021
Kitwe United-Green Eagles
Green Buffaloes-Nkwazi
07/03/2021
Forest Rangers-Young Green Eagles
Power Dynamos-Red Arrows
Lumwana Radiants-Lusaka Dynamos
13h00: Prison Leopards-Indeni
15h00: Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United
POSTPONED:
Napsa Stars-Buildcon
Zanaco-Nkana
WEEK 19
10/03/2021
Power Dynamos-Prison Leopards
POSTPONED:
Lumwana Radiants-Nkana