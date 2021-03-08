Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Bwacha has implored women in the region not to shun leadership positions in rural areas as they aspire to have equal opportunities with men.

ZANIS reports that Ms Bwacha has noted with concern, the tendency by some women to shun promotions to rural areas in preference for lower positions in urban areas.

She said this is retrogressive to the attainment of gender equality.

The PS was speaking today during a live interview at Byta fm radio in Choma, in commemoration of this year’s women’s day under the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.

She stated that there is favorable political will for women to progress under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

“We want a paradigm shift. When we speak, people should act. There are people who shun to go into promotions in rural areas. When they shun, it is unfortunate maybe that is where the window of promotion is. It is the women to stand up and take up the challenge,” she advised.

She further said it is incumbent upon the womenfolk to position themselves for leadership positions by ensuring they have the relevant qualifications.

Ms Bwacha is however, impressed with the number of women in leadership positions in the province, among them eight district commissioners.

She said this indicates that the country is on the right track to attaining equal rights for all.