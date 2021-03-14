PATRIOT Front (PF) Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Chairman Hon Bowman Lusambo yesterday commissioned the construction of Township roads in Six (6) districts on the Copperbelt province.

Speaking during the commissioning of the roads in Ndola’s Lubuto Township, Hon Lusambo who is also Kabushi lawmaker said this was a clear indication of the love President Lungu has for the people of Kabushi and Zambia as a whole.

The construction of the 80 Kilometers township roads will be carried out by AVIC International Construction company with Kabushi constituency receiving Six (6) Kilometers of the works.

“I am very aware of the road challenges being faced here in Kabushi, hence my Office engaged Central government to ensure that we change the face of Kabushi,” he said.

And Hon Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister noted that President Lungu has been very helpful to the people of Kabushi as the constituency has received unprecedented development from the government under his leadership.

“We thank His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for bringing us roads here in Kabushi because we know that the country is huge and facing various challenges, hence what he has given us means that he really cares for us.”

Meanwhile, the Kabushi lawmaker cited the construction of the gutted Kapalala market which he said will be one of the biggest market in the country once completed.

And Minister Lusambo assured President Lungu of 100 percent vote in the August 12, general elections. He charged that Kabushi is a done deal for President Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front party comes August 12 owing to the massive development that the constituency has received.

Hon Lusambo, alias The Bulldozer, has since urged the people of Kabushi and Copperbelt as a whole to ensure that they maintain their number one status in terms of giving the PF party their vote.

“We want President Lungu to win with a landslide victory come August 12. In 2016, we were number One and I want to assure His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that again in 2021, we will be number One,” said Hon Lusambo.