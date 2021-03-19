The Zambia Corporative Federation has completed the installation of all the Presidential Solar Milling plants countrywide.

ZCF Director General James Chirwa says the installation of the 1683 solar mills is a launch pad for rural industrialization and economic growth.

The installed plants, 30 are for rice processing while the rest are for maize.

Mr Chirwa explained that his federation is working on the challenge of few non-operational mills in the country at a supersonic speed.

He explained that people in the rural areas are benefiting from the plants through maize grinding and will soon have their houses connected to power from the panels.

“We have installed on the 1,683 plants and 30 are for rice, then the rest for maize. We have heard some sections of society saying those plants are white elephants, they are speaking from an ignorant point of view because they need to visit the rural areas where these plants are dotted to appreciate how much people are using them. Yes, we may have some challenges here and there but were addressing those challenges so fast and we call on the general citizenry to support this agenda,” he said.

Mr Chirwa recollected that his federation is working with Rural Electrification Authority (REA) to connect 50 houses in Chongwe to the electricity from the solar panels of the milling plants.

And a team from ZCF team yesterday inspected selected solar milling plants in Rufunsa district.

Director of Projects Derrick Sokoni explained that of the 11 Solar Milling plants dotted around Rufunsa district only two are temporarily not operating a thing which was being addressed.

Mr Sokoni called on the primary cooperatives to guide the solar milling plants jealously as they are key to the social and economic development of the country.

“This is a routine inspection and we are here in Rufunsa to appreciate how the solar milling plants are operating as you can see people are grinding from here and all is well. My call top the primary cooperatives is to take care of these plants and to the community, I urge them to utilize these services fully,” he explained.

And beneficiaries of the solar milling plants in Rufunsa district have confirmed grinding their maize at the cheap price.

Fackson Phiri and Catherine Phiri both praised President Edgar Lungu for the initiative which enables them to have quality mealie meal at a cheap price.