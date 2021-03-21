President Edgar Lungu is confident that the new President of Tanzania Samia Hassan will continue with the socio-economic transformation agenda embarked upon by late President John Magufuli.

President Lungu expressed optimism that Mrs. Hassan will carry on the mantle of economic growth which has seen Tanzania graduate to a middle-income economy.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe today, President reassured the new Tanzanian President of the Zambian government’s support and firm commitment to enhancing fraternal relations between the two countries.

“Your Excellency, as you assume the responsibilities of this higher office, I wish to reassure you of the Zambian government’s support and firm commitment to enhancing fraternal relations between the two countries,” said President Lungu.

He added that Zambia was committed to continuing interacting and exchanging common positions on issues of mutual interest at the regional and international for a with Tanzania.

Dr. Lungu has since congratulated President Hassan following her swearing-in ceremony as the first female president of that country on Friday, March 19th 2021.

Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn-in as President of Tanzania on Friday, 19th March, 2021 following the passing on of President John Magufuli last week on Wednesday, 17th March, 2021.

Tanzania is currently observing 14 days of national mourning and flags are flying at half-mast in honour of the late President.

Born in 1959 in Chato, North-West Tanzania, late President Magufuli studied chemistry and maths at the University of Dar es Salaam and worked as a teacher.

He was first elected as an MP in 1995, became cabinet minister in 2000 and elected as President in 2015 and 2020 respectively.