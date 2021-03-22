9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 22, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu Arrives in Tanzania for Magufuli Funeral

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines President Lungu Arrives in Tanzania for Magufuli Funeral
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is in Tanzania to pay his last respects to His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania who died on Wednesday, 17 th March, 2021.

President Lungu flew into Dodoma, Tanzania early this morning and arrived in time for the State funeral at Jamhuri Stadium.

And President Lungu has delivered his tribute to Dr Magufuli, describing him as "a great son of Africa. "

President Lungu commiserated with the people of the United Republic of Tanzania. "Allow me to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt sympathies from the people and Government of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed my own behalf," President Lungu said.

The President said the death of President Magufuli will forever be vividly imprinted in the hearts and minds of the people of Tanzania for his selfless resolve to bring about socio-economic transformation and prosperity.

"On our part as Zambia, our strong bonds of friendship are cemented through, amongst others, our historical bilateral projects of Tazara and Tazama pipeline. As such when my brother hosted me to a successful state visit in November 2016, we reaffirmed our commitment to transform these projects for improved trade not only between our two countries, but for the SADC region, " President Lungu said.

President Lungu is expected back home later today.

President Magufuli will be laid to rest in his hometown of Chato in Geita region, North Western Tanzania on Friday, 26 th March, 2021.

President Edgar Lungu arrives in Dodoma, Tanzania, to pay his last respect to Tanzania's late President John Pombe Magufuli
President Edgar Lungu arrives in Dodoma, Tanzania, to pay his last respect to Tanzania’s late President John Pombe Magufuli

President Edgar Lungu arrives in Dodoma, Tanzania, to pay his last respect to Tanzania's late President John Pombe Magufuli
President Edgar Lungu arrives in Dodoma, Tanzania, to pay his last respect to Tanzania’s late President John Pombe Magufuli

President Edgar Lungu arrives in Dodoma, Tanzania, to pay his last respect to Tanzania's late President John Pombe Magufuli
President Edgar Lungu arrives in Dodoma, Tanzania, to pay his last respect to Tanzania’s late President John Pombe Magufuli

Previous articleEl Mukuka unveils video for his Adekunle Gold collaboration, ‘Lost’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu Arrives in Tanzania for Magufuli Funeral

President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is in Tanzania to pay his last respects to His...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

YALI calls on President Lungu to speedily assent to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has urged Republican President, Dr. Egdar Chagwa Lungu, to speedily assent to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes...
Read more

President congratulates new Tanzanian President

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu is confident that the new President of Tanzania Samia Hassan will continue with the socio-economic transformation agenda embarked upon by late...
Read more

Zambia has continued to have a lot of critically COVID- 19 ill patients in health facilities-Health Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda says the country has continued to have a lot of critically COVID- 19 ill patients in health facilities. ...
Read more

High Number of Aspiring Candidates shows how PF has become so Popular and Attractive-Given Lubinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee Member Given Lubinda has said that the ruling party cannot afford to go back to be in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.