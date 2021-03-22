President Edgar Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is in Tanzania to pay his last respects to His Excellency, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania who died on Wednesday, 17 th March, 2021.

President Lungu flew into Dodoma, Tanzania early this morning and arrived in time for the State funeral at Jamhuri Stadium.

And President Lungu has delivered his tribute to Dr Magufuli, describing him as "a great son of Africa. "

President Lungu commiserated with the people of the United Republic of Tanzania. "Allow me to take this opportunity to extend heartfelt sympathies from the people and Government of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed my own behalf," President Lungu said.

The President said the death of President Magufuli will forever be vividly imprinted in the hearts and minds of the people of Tanzania for his selfless resolve to bring about socio-economic transformation and prosperity.

"On our part as Zambia, our strong bonds of friendship are cemented through, amongst others, our historical bilateral projects of Tazara and Tazama pipeline. As such when my brother hosted me to a successful state visit in November 2016, we reaffirmed our commitment to transform these projects for improved trade not only between our two countries, but for the SADC region, " President Lungu said.

President Lungu is expected back home later today.

President Magufuli will be laid to rest in his hometown of Chato in Geita region, North Western Tanzania on Friday, 26 th March, 2021.