Government has disbursed over K234,000 youth empowerment funds to 26 cooperatives in Zambezi district through Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development multi-sectoral approach.

Speaking when handing over the cheques today, Zambezi District Commissioner, Charton Samahanda said the PF government has identified cooperatives to be one of the tools used in eradicating poverty, thereby, empowering the youths.

Mr Samahanda explained that government attaches great importance to youths as they are part and parcel of the country’s development who have potential to significantly contribute to economic development.

‘I am sure you can see for yourself that the Patriotic Front government is committed to ensuring that young people like you are empowered in this country,” he said.

Mr Samahanda has since appealed to cooperatives to put the money to good use, such as agriculture, to enable them and their cooperatives to create jobs for others which in turn will contribute to social growth and social development.

“This is an empowerment loan and you are expected to pay back so that your friends can benefit too and I will be going round to see what you are doing as a corporative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambezi Youth, Sport and Child Development Center Coordinator, Kelvin Katulwende said the ministry has done its part by ensuring that youths in Zambezi have access to the youth development fund under multi-sectoral approach.

Mr Katulwende has since urged the youths empowered to understand why they have been empowered, saying once they understand, it will help them create jobs and expand their business as cooperatives.

“Lack of understanding from youths is the reason why the empowerment fund has not performed well in some places but I urge you to do the correct things,” he said.

And speaking on behalf of other cooperatives, Maseka Kapalu commended government for the gesture, saying it will result in the job creation and help to alleviate household poverty.

Mr. Kapalu has since urged fellow cooperatives to take heed of the advice from the district commissioner and ensure that money is channeled to proper investment which will yield positive results.

“We are grateful for the gesture Mr Commissioner, and we can assure you we will use the money given to us wisely,” he said.

Mize Kweska womens clubs, Kakoto youth group, Kayenda youth club, Khizenzi agricultural cooperative and Lisolyalia enterprise are among the cooperatives that have been empowered.