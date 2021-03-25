National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to engage all political players to ensure that peace is maintained as the country heads towards the 2021 general elections.

Rev Sumaili said there is need for the church to ensure that peace and unity are preserved as Zambia is known for being a peaceful country.

She observed that it is the responsibility of every Zambian to ensure that the country’s peace is preserved.

“As government, we respect the voice of the people and want the church to promote peace and unity. We need to work together and not tear the country apart,” she said.

ZANIS reports that Rev. Sumaili said this when she paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe.

She said the objective of her visit was to engage the church and discuss the COVID-19 empowerment fund guidelines for churches.

“This COVID-19 fund empowerment programme, for the churches is an indication that the President has heard and responded to their cries as we work closely with them and want to continue working with them,” she said.

Rev. Sumaili urged churches to manage and utilise the funds well as it is a revolving fund.

And Mr Nundwe observed that the empowerment programme is important as government does not want the church to be left behind.