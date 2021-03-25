Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has started paying rentals amounting to K245, 790 for 91 families who were affected by floods in Lusaka Province.

In a statement issued to ZANIS by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Mathews Musukwa, the flood affected families are being moved from flooded areas to better houses in

Chawama, Kuku, John Laing and Lilanda Townships within Lusaka and government has paid rentals for 3 months.

Mr Musukwa explained that the relocation process started with about 20 families who were taken to a transitory camp in Kuku compound followed by the current 91 families who havebeen moved to various townships.

“More families are expected to be relocated as the officers under DMMU, Ministry of Health and the Local government are still conducting inspections to ensure that the identified houses where the affected families are earmarked to relocate are free from floods,” he said.

The Senior Communications Officer noted that the relocation of the 91 families is part of the temporary measure that government has put in place to safeguard lives of affected people while implementing the long-term solutions.

Mr Musukwa indicated that the rapid assessment conducted by the Unit shows that over 2,000 families were affected by floods and require not only accommodation but also food relief support.

He disclosed that the Unit is currently providing food relief support and non-food items to flood victims in all the affected townships.

This follows a directive by Vice President Inonge Wina to the DMMU National Coordinator to find alternative accommodation for all the flood victims.