The Ministry of Local Government has approved the 2021 estimates of income and expenditure for Lusangazi Town Council amounting to K9.8 million.

And the Local Authority has committed itself to meet the 2021 Budget amounting to K9, 881,940 through its various revenue sources.

ZANIS reports that Lusangazi Town Council Public Relations Officer, Margaret Njame has confirmed the approving of the budget estimates for the district.

Mrs Njame disclosed that the town council expects to meet its budget from various revenue sources including local taxes, fees and charges, licenses, levies, national support and Constituency Development Fund.

“The Ministry of Local Government has approved the 2021 estimates of income and expenditure for Lusangazi Town Council and the local Authority commits itself to meet this budget through its various revenue sources,” she said.

Mrs Njame said some of the capital service provision projects to be funded this year include the partial completion of the Civic Center offices and drilling of boreholes, which has been allocated K423, 952 and K300.000 respectively.

She adds that the local authority expects to collect K1,862,180 from local sources of which 5 percent amounting to K93,109 would be spent on various Ward Development Fund projects.

Mrs Njame further explained that the Council has set aside funds in the 2021 budget amounting to K864, 750 for provision of other services within the district.

She thanked stakeholders who participated in the preparation of the Council’s 2021 budget.

“We are grateful to the stakeholders in the district who participated in the preparation of the budget and are looking forward to their continued partnership and cooperation as we implement this budget,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Njame said the council is currently rehabilitating the damaged boreholes in the four wards of Lusangazi at a cost of K188, 154.28 to benefit an estimated population of 15, 000 community members.

She stated the boreholes are being rehabilitated in an effort to provide clean water to the community amidst the COVID 19 pandemic and prevent the outbreak of water borne diseases in the four wards namely, Chisangu, Ukwimi, Lusangazi and Mwanda wards.

“We are also rehabilitating the damaged boreholes in the four wards of Lusangazi to provide clean water to the community and prevent water borne diseases amidst this COVID 19,” she said.