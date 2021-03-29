Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says police are well equipped and ready to police the August 12, 2021 general elections

Speaking on the national broadcaster, Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Kabusha Bemba Radio programme on Radio one this morning and monitored by ZANIS in Chinsali, Mr. Kampyongo said Government has bought equipment for the police to enable them to perform their duties effectively.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also Shiwang’andu area member of parliament said Government has also bought vehicles for the police service saying the onus is now on the police to prove that they are equal to the task.

The Home Affairs Minister said the police service has undergone transformation in recent past and Government is committed to improve the operations of the police in providing peace and safeguarding property for all the Zambian citizens.

“We have fully equipped the Zambia Police and they are ready to police the forthcoming general elections, “said Mr. Kampyongo.

Mr. Kampyongo also disclosed that the recruitment of police officers which has been decentralised in all provincial headquarters, was going on smoothly.

He said the decentralised recruitment of police officers has enabled youths across the country to find it easy to take part in the recruitment exercise.

The Home Affairs Minister added that with more funding permitting, and depending on the coronavirus situation, Government will recruit more officers next year.

On the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections, Mr. Kampyongo said President Lungu will be on the ballot paper in the 2021 presidential elections because he is eligible.

He said when President Lungu took over following the death of President Michael Sata, he did not save a full term but merely finished the term started by President Sata which was less than 3 years.

Mr. Kampyongo said the Constitutional Court has already ruled on the eligibility of President Lungu in the 2021 general elections and President Lungu will be on the ballot paper.

Mr. Kampyongo said President Lungu has taken development to all parts of the country because he loves all the Zambian people.

He appealed to the Zambian people to ignore rumours that President Lungu will not contest the 2021 presidential elections.

Mr. Kampyongo said the Patriotic Front (PF) government has delivered and transformed Zambia making it the people’s party of choice.

Mr. Kampyongo said Government under the able leadership of President Lungu has performed and will continue bettering the lives of all the Zambian people.

He said Government has managed to improve electricity supply through massive investment in the energy sector that has seen several hours of loadsheding that rocked the country in recent years, being a thing of the past.

“We had difficulties in power generation that resulted in long hours of loadsheding which is now a thing of the past, “said Mr. Kampyongo.

And Mr. Kampyongo has disclosed that Mwika to Lubwa Road will be worked on by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) immediately after the rains.

He also reaffirmed government commitment to finish construction of the Kasama -Chinsali Road which has been re-scoped.

And Mr. Kampyongo has announced that he has applied to re-contest the Shiwang’andu parliamentary seat.

He said he will continue to better the lives of the people of Shiwang’andu District through massive infrastructure development that he is initiating in the constituency in the areas of health and education.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) has appealed aspiring candidates at various levels not to use money to entice people to adopt them.