Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has underscored the need to quickly educate relevant stakeholders, institutions and members of the public on the National Land Titling Project, being rolled out by government across the country.

The National Lands Titling Project, launched in October 2020, is aimed at facilitating the provision of four million titles to individuals and institutions in Zambia, a process to be undertaken within the next seven years.

Ms Kapata said her office has received a number of reports on encroachments of pieces of land belonging to public institutions and individuals, hence the need for them to quickly obtain titles.

She said this yesterday during the National Land Titling sensitization meeting, held in Chinsali district in Muchinga province.

She further said that all informal properties should be formalised by having titles.

Ms Kapata, who is also Mandamus Member of Parliament, has since implored public schools, hospitals, police buildings and other public infrastructure to obtain titles in order to curb encroachments.

“I cannot over emphasise the benefits of the national titling programme to society. Some of the benefits include security of tenure, evidence of ownership, bringing land to the formal landmarked and revenue generation for both local and national government among others,” she said.

The Minister of Lands revealed that in this regard, the provincial administration officers and local authorities in various districts will effectively carry out sensitisation activities, to educate the public about the programme.

Earlier, Ms. Kapata paid a courtesy call on Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga at the Provincial Administration offices.

She later visited the lands and forestry offices in the district where she interacted with members of staff.

The Minister is in Muchinga Province on a sensitisation tour on the land titling project, before she later heads to Northern and Luapula Provinces.

The Ministry has already held sensitisation meetings on National Land Titling Project in Southern, Central and Copperbelt provinces.