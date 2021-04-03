The Bishop of Chipata Diocese and President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops George Lungu has directed that no Catholic Institution in Eastern Province should access empowerment funds through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.
Bishop Lungu says while he is aware that Government has come up with the Church Empowerment fund to help churches as they struggle financially, the ZCCB has taken a stand to respectively decline receiving or accessing the funds.
In a statement, Bishop Lungu says in the principles of social justice and preferential options for the poor, the Church prefers to see the same money being channeled to other needy areas such as debt servicing, paying retirees and workers at Chipata City Council who have stayed for nine months without salaries.
He explained that it would also be prudent for government to channel the resources to the health sector to procure personal protective equipment, essential drugs and deploying more staff.
And Bishop Lungu has questioned the source of the Church empowerment funds saying people need to know where it is coming from and how it will be accounted for.
Meanwhile, Bishop Lungu says the timing of these initiatives leaves room for speculation as it coincides with activities culminating into elections.
The Church is now acting as it should.
This is welcome news.
The Church is speaking for the many voiceless poor citizens. The economic effects of these debt defaults will cripple the country.
Lungu can take his donations and put them where the sun don’t shine.
Vote wisely.
Hahaha , well done Bishop Lungu for rejecting these voter bribery gifts disguised as “empowerment funds”. Very wise,prudent and ethical decision.
These are principled men…Not uyu ndani uyu!!
THE TROLL HONESTLY THINKS ALL ZAMBIANS ARE F00LS
ENPOWERMENT ?? fERTILIZER ?? XCHIN*SE NO LESS AND A CHIN*SE PUMP
AND GROCERIES ??????
WELDONE TO THOSE REJECTING
THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE HAVE AFTER 56 YEARS WOKEN UP !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BRING ON AUGUST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I lost hope in Zambian Churches especially the Pentacostal who comfortably dine with criminals as long as you give them offerings.
I’M VERY HAPPY THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS UPHOLDING GOOD MORALS BY REJECTING BRIBES FROM DIRTY POLITICIANS.
I THINK THE TIME IS FITTING FOR THE BORN AGAIN TROLL TO READ DAVID AND G0LIATH WHEN HE CAN BORROW THE GOOD BOOK
Men of God, not men of Gold!!!!!!