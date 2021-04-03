9.5 C
Chipata Catholics Reject Presidential Empowerment Funds

The Bishop of Chipata Diocese and President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops George Lungu has directed that no Catholic Institution in Eastern Province should access empowerment funds through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

Bishop Lungu says while he is aware that Government has come up with the Church Empowerment fund to help churches as they struggle financially, the ZCCB has taken a stand to respectively decline receiving or accessing the funds.

In a statement, Bishop Lungu says in the principles of social justice and preferential options for the poor, the Church prefers to see the same money being channeled to other needy areas such as debt servicing, paying retirees and workers at Chipata City Council who have stayed for nine months without salaries.

He explained that it would also be prudent for government to channel the resources to the health sector to procure personal protective equipment, essential drugs and deploying more staff.

And Bishop Lungu has questioned the source of the Church empowerment funds saying people need to know where it is coming from and how it will be accounted for.

Meanwhile, Bishop Lungu says the timing of these initiatives leaves room for speculation as it coincides with activities culminating into elections.

8 COMMENTS

  1. A bought man who is being used by opposition. Hh is desperate and is targeting weak f00ls such as this man to refuse genuine government support. They think this will help them win votes but they are doing opposite. A genuine person who is not brought would have taken that money and then channelled it to the people he lists as needing the money more. The empowerment fund is not meant to go in your pockets you corrupt bought f00l. The church can be an effective medium to allocate funds to those critical areas you mention. Politics in church. Fuseke

    6

  2. The Church is now acting as it should.

    This is welcome news.

    The Church is speaking for the many voiceless poor citizens. The economic effects of these debt defaults will cripple the country.

    Lungu can take his donations and put them where the sun don’t shine.

    Vote wisely.

    8

  3. Hahaha , well done Bishop Lungu for rejecting these voter bribery gifts disguised as “empowerment funds”. Very wise,prudent and ethical decision.

    6

  5. THE TROLL HONESTLY THINKS ALL ZAMBIANS ARE F00LS
    ENPOWERMENT ?? fERTILIZER ?? XCHIN*SE NO LESS AND A CHIN*SE PUMP
    AND GROCERIES ??????
    WELDONE TO THOSE REJECTING
    THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE HAVE AFTER 56 YEARS WOKEN UP !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    BRING ON AUGUST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    2

  6. I lost hope in Zambian Churches especially the Pentacostal who comfortably dine with criminals as long as you give them offerings.
    I’M VERY HAPPY THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS UPHOLDING GOOD MORALS BY REJECTING BRIBES FROM DIRTY POLITICIANS.

    3

