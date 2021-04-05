Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya has expressed sadness at the untimely death of former Zambian Ambassador to Brazil, Joel Ngo.

Mr Bwalya said the death of Mr Ngo who also served as Permanent Secretary for Northern Province and the Ministry of Local Government is a great loss to the province and the nation.

He described Mr Ngo as a humble man who was always ready to advise the nation on developmental issues whenever he was called upon.

“The province has lost a great person who contributed greatly to the development of the province and the national at large,” Mr Bwalya said.

The Provincial Minister said this in an interview with ZANIS in Lupososhi today.

The late Mr Ngo died in Kasama General Hospital yesterday after a short illness.

Meanwhile, Mr Bwalya said the province is also mourning the death of prominent Kasama businessman, Bernard Chifulo who died in the Kasama General Hospital yesterday.

The provincial minister has since sent messages of condolences to the families of Mr Ngo and Mr Chifulu.

Mr Ngo and Chifulo were both part of the team of advisors to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people.