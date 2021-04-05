9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 5, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Northern mourns Ngo

By Photo Editor
45 views
2
General News Northern mourns Ngo
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya has expressed sadness at the untimely death of former Zambian Ambassador to Brazil, Joel Ngo.

Mr Bwalya said the death of Mr Ngo who also served as Permanent Secretary for Northern Province and the Ministry of Local Government is a great loss to the province and the nation.

He described Mr Ngo as a humble man who was always ready to advise the nation on developmental issues whenever he was called upon.

“The province has lost a great person who contributed greatly to the development of the province and the national at large,” Mr Bwalya said.

The Provincial Minister said this in an interview with ZANIS in Lupososhi today.

The late Mr Ngo died in Kasama General Hospital yesterday after a short illness.

Meanwhile, Mr Bwalya said the province is also mourning the death of prominent Kasama businessman, Bernard Chifulo who died in the Kasama General Hospital yesterday.

The provincial minister has since sent messages of condolences to the families of Mr Ngo and Mr Chifulu.

Mr Ngo and Chifulo were both part of the team of advisors to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people.

Previous articleKapijimpanga praises Indian contractor

2 COMMENTS

  2. ALL PEOPLE GREAT AND SMALL ARE IMPORTANT AND ALL PEOPLE ARE MISSED BY SOMEONE
    SO LETS NOT ID0L1SE ONE SECTION OF THE COMMUNITY

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 2

Northern mourns Ngo

Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya has expressed sadness at the untimely death of former Zambian Ambassador to Brazil, Joel...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kapijimpanga praises Indian contractor

General News Photo Editor - 0
Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga has commended Indian contractor, Jaguar Overseas Limited on the completion of the 359 out of the 409...
Read more

Church empowerment fund not political-Kapiri DC

General News Chief Editor - 16
Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Smart Mwila has clarified that there was nothing political about the church empowerment fund. Mr. Mwila explained that the...
Read more

President Lungu hails teachers on Copperbelt for patriotism and dedication

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Presidential Education Initiative (PEI) has hailed teachers on the Copperbelt for their patriotism and dedication to volunteer their services to serving the communities. During...
Read more

CEC’s Hanson Sindowe dies

General News Chief Editor - 19
Prominent Businessman Hanson Sindowe has passed away. Mr. Sindowe was until his death the Executive Chairman of Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC). He had been Chairman of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.