Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has assured the Zambians that Zambia Police is ready to deal with any form of political violence.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s ‘Night Live’ program on Wednesday evening, Hon. Kampyongo said that the overnment has equipped Zambia Police Service with new equipment to help them maintain law and order as the country heads towards the August 12 general elections.

Hon. Kampyongo said that Zambia police has been preparing for these elections by attending refresher training programs in dealing with political activities that will be commencing soon

“Police have been preparing, they have been attending refresher training programs in dealing with political activities that will be commencing soon. We have procured equipment to use in different operations including crowd control and political violence” he said.

Mr. Kampyongo also took the opportunity on the show to say that that the recent conviction of opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe is a demonstration that the law is not selective, adding that the rule of law does not look at the status of an individual but looks at the crime committed.

“We have had our own members of the party serve sentences. When you break the law it doesn’t matter which political party you belong to” he said.

On the show, Mr. Kampyongo also charged that it was an absurd fallacy for anyone to even begin to Compare UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to President Lungu, stating that Mr. Hichilema is outrightly outshined by having been the most unpopular Presidential candidate and that Mr.Hichilema would go down in Zambian history as the most unsellable and unpopular Presidential candidate who contested 6 elections and lost all of them.

Hon. Stephen Kampyongo said that the achievements of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in the last ten years is attracting members from various opposition political parties, adding that the recent defections of UPND Mbabala MP Hon. Ephraim Belemu and former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma to PF is because they are able to see what the PF has achieved.

“Those coming out of UPND have realised that the opposition party is going forward in reverse gear,” he said.

“Hon. GBM was not an ordinary member of the UPND, he was a vice president before him was Dr. Canisius Banda, Mr Richard Kapita and Sikota Wina who have all left,” he said.

Commenting on the defection of Stephen Masumba from the PF to UPND, Hon. Kampyongo said, “You can go fishing, you can fish bream, others fingerings, Kapenta it depends on the caliber that you as a party attract,” he said.