Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya says the Patriotic Front in Northern Province is ready to support the agenda of President Edgar Lungu as presented during the general conference and the national convention.

Mr. Bwalya explained that the party has a national character as presented in the presidential speech adding that it needs to be supported.

The provincial minister also pledged to ensure that there is peace and unity, before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

And reacting to the presidential speech on agriculture Mr. Bwalya who is also Lupososhi Member of Parliament said Zambians should take advantage of the favorable climate conditions in country and venture in crop diversification.

He said President Edgar Lungu is passionate about growing the agriculture sector due to its potential of promoting job creation as well as improving food security for the nation.

Meanwhile, Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube said the general conference is best time for continued growth and revival of the party.

Mr. Fube said the decision to extend an invitation to members from the opposition is also is commendable adding that it is an indication of how inclusive and welcoming the PF party is.

Mr Fube affirmed that the endorsement of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as party president is a good move as it would be easier for the party to market him during the campaigns based on the successes he has scored as President.

He observed that President Lungu is in a better position to take the party to 2026 because he has kept the party intact and united.