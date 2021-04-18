Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Joseph Malanji has urged people of Mufumbwe district in North-Western Province to rally behind the PF under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Mr Malanji who is also Foreign Affairs minister said government means well for the people of Zambia because of the development programmes being spread across the country.

He urged people in the region to vote for PF candidates in the August 12 general elections to accelerate social and economic development in the region.

Mr Malanji said the PF has penetrated the province which was regarded as an opposition stronghold as evidenced by the victories recorded in the by-elections that were held in the region.

“Now we want uniform, councilor PF, Member of Parliament PF, council chairman PF and President PF,” he said.

Mr Malanji , who is also PF national mobilization committee member, was speaking when he addressed public rallies at Kashima east and Kyamwina Primary Schools in Mufumbwe constituency yesterday.

It is important for people to vote for PF candidates who will be able to lobby for development from President Lungu because Zambians have resolved to give him a fresh mandate in August this year, he said.

“For developmental projects I can assure you that we are not going to end where we are but we are going to continue,” Mr Malanji said.

He also commissioned the construction of a one by three classroom block at Kashima east Primary School to increase on classroom space to enable pupils learn in a conducive environment.

Earlier, Mr Malanji addressed another mobilization rally in Kanyama chiefdom in Mwinilunga district where he commended people in the area for accepting to work with the PF Government.

“We already have the support that we want from this chiefdom,” he said.

Mr Malanji also assured the people of Kanyama that government will continue with the empowerment programmes especially in the livestock sector.

“On the road network the Government has already signed a contract to do the Mutanda-Mwinilunga road and the contractor will be on site very soon,” he said.

He said works to upgrade Mutanda-Mwinilunga road which has been in a deplorable state for a long time will be commissioned soon.

Mr Malanji also said Government has engaged Zambia National Service (ZNS) to work on feeder roads and bridges in Kanyama chiefdom.