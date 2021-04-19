Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has strongly warned Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa to stop causing public alarm, political hysteria and to stop promoting anarchy in the country.

Last night, UPND mobilised youths who marched to Hichilema’s residence to allegedly prevent him from being arrested by the Zambia Police.

Speaking on Hot FM radio station’s Hot Breakfast Show programme, Hon. Kampyongo dismissed allegations issued by Mweetwa alleging that the ruling Patriotic Front had a scheme to arrest and kill Hichilema or prevent him from participating in the upcoming general elections.

Kampyongo insisted that the anarchy and lawlessness being promoted by the UPND will not be tolerated as Government had an noble obligation to maintain peace, order and security of the country.

He said the false allegations being peddled by Cornelius Mweetwa were causing public alarm and public hysteria and government will not allow lawlessness to reign.

Kampyongo stated that if Hichilema or anyone else has participated in the abduction and kidnapping of the Hatembo family, the Police will pursue all suspects regardless of their status in society.

He said no one was above the law and the perception which UPND was creating that they can prevent such an arrest was ridiculous as the Police had a constitutional obligation to maintain law and order and can investigate and pursue any suspected criminal.

And Kampyongo appealed to Hichilema to provide leadership in his party in the on-going intra-party elections.

He said the wide threats and violence that has characterised the UPND intra-party elections was regretable and Hichilema or his leadership has failed to condemn the violence.

He said the reports from places such as Chingola, Kabwata, Choma, Monze and Mkushi showed high level of intolerance in the UPND that had degenerated to violence.