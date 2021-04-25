President Edgar Lungu is expected in Eastern Province today, for a one-day working visit. President Lungu is expected to arrive in Chipata in the morning and later proceed to congregate with Christians at the Anglican Diocese of Chipata St. Pauls Congregation.

The President is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu at St. Anne’s Cathedral in the afternoon.

Catholic Diocese of Chipata George Lungu had directed all Catholic Churches in the province not to receive Government empowerment funds in the light of Zambia’s debt and poverty levels.

The Head of State will later in the day pay a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people at his Ephindukeni palace.

According to a programme made available to the media by Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche, President Lungu is expected to depart for Lusaka later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Rev. Godfridah Sumaili has thanked the church, Religious and Faith-Based Organisations for the massive response towards the Empowerment scheme being implemented by her Ministry.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Rev. Sumaili said her Ministry was in receipt of over 1500 applications across the country.

She said the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs technical team and other stakeholders were currently sitting to scrutinize applications and is hopeful that successful applicants will be announced soon.

She stated that Government is ready to work with the church and continue uplifting their welfare through the empowerment scheme and other initiatives to enable the church continue running it’s mandate without fail.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche has applauded governments relations with the church in the Province.

Ms. Mwiche said her office is delighted to see the Churches eagerness to work with government whenever they are called upon.

She said the church are critical partners in development and deserves to be supported.

She said her office had received hundreds of applications towards the Church, Religious and Faith-Based Organisations empowerment scheme.

She said the Church is a meeting place for people from all walks of life, and that church leaders are influential in speaking messages of peace, love and unity.

