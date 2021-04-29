9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, April 29, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Higher Education Loans Board Recovers K20.4 million in the first quarter of 2021

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Economy Higher Education Loans Board Recovers K20.4 million in the first...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has announced that it has recovered a total of K20.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Announcing the development at a media briefing in Lusaka today, HELSB Chief Executive Officer Irene Chirwa said the number of individuals making direct payments has increased.

Mrs Chirwa said K20.4 million brings the cumulative total to K115.6 Million collected from 2018 to 31st March, 2021.
“Between 1st January and 31st March, 2021, HELSB has recovered a total of K20.4 Million bringing the cumulative total to K115.6 Million collected from 2018 to 31st March, 2021,” she said.

She explained that employers initiated coping strategies including adjustments to their staff compliments aimed at reducing costs which affected the loan recoveries as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020.

She also announced that the HELSB was able to recover a total of K48.4 Million in 2020 compared to K38.1 Million recovered in 2019.

Mrs Chirwa said total recoveries in 2020 were projected at K50 Million.

Mrs Chirwa further disclosed that HELSB has sponsored a total of 46,644 beneficiaries whose loans have since become mature.

“18,810 beneficiaries were supported at the Copperbelt University (CBU) and 27,834 beneficiaries were supported at the University of Zambia (UNZA),” she said.

“So far, a total of 6,291 are paying back through the Government payroll and a total of 4,100 beneficiaries are employed in the private sector and are thus paying back through the individual employers’ payroll systems bringing the total of those paying back through the payroll systems to 10,391.”

She further said that the HELSB undertook a rigorous resource mobilisation programme on the recovery of mature loans.
Mrs Chirwa said this was intended to create a viable and sustainable revolving fund.

“Since commencement of the recoveries in 2018 the number of institutions remitting on behalf of their employees (student loan beneficiaries) has increased from 1 institution in 2018 to 93 institutions by 31st March, 2021,” she said.

“We have also established that 80 beneficiaries have passed on so their loans will be treated as bad loans since they were not insured.”

She said the HELSB has extended the granting of student loans to Five (5) more universities namely Kapasa Makasa University, Mukuba University, Mulungushi University, Chalimbana University and Kwame Nkrumah University.

Mrs Chirwa said this has been made possible because of the additional funds from loan recoveries.

“You may wish to know that the number of students being supported by HELSB has increasing with a total of 20,665 students being supported in 2019, 21,208 students being supported in 2020 and 24,260 being supported in 2021 at 7 public universities, including the UNZA and the CBU,” she said.

Previous articleEarly marriages rampant in Mkushi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Higher Education Loans Board Recovers K20.4 million in the first quarter of 2021

Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has announced that it has recovered a total of K20.4 million in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Economics Association of Zambia weighs in on Strike by Clearing Agents

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has expressed concern with the recent strike taken by a selected number of clearing agents. This follows the introduction...
Read more

Tito Mboweni irritates Zambia again

Economy Chief Editor - 52
The recent comments from South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that the Zambian economy will not register any meaningful growth this year due to...
Read more

We will not succumb to smugglers and imposters, nor legitimise smuggling-ZRA Chief

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Zambia Revenue Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says out of four clearing associations in Zambia, one Association with the lowest membership and with some members...
Read more

Revised Intellectual Property will ensure better Implementation of IP-related activities

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Hon Christopher Yaluma says the Revised National Intellectual Property (IP) policy will ensure that all IP-related activities of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.