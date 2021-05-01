9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 1, 2021
General News
Updated:

Greenfield Commodities lauds government’s policies on agriculture

By Chief Editor
General News
Greenfield commodities Limited a Zambian Fertilizer distributor, has praised President Edgar Lungu and the government implementing sound policies towards the agriculture sector

Company managing Director, Jacob Chisenga, has also lauded President Lungu for prioritising agriculture field days saying that they are a vital means of facilitating knowledge transfer between farmers and agricultural experts.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka today, Mr Chisenga noted that Zambia’s agriculture policies once well enhanced, can ensure each region of the country has a thriving agricultural industry that contributes to food security, economic development and job creation.

Mr Chisenga who is a youth, has therefore, implored the youths to take advantage of the good agriculture policies that the government has initiated to venture into the industry , which he said is the major employer world over.

He has since urged the youths to support the government of President Lungu as it has initiated several youth empowerment programs that will change the wellbeing of young people.

