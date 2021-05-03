9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 3, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Police probes burning of UPND materials

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Police probes burning of UPND materials
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations in the video that has gone viral depicting people burning political materials for the United Party for National Development (UPND).

According to a statement issued to the media today, Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says initial investigations have revealed that the materials being burnt were grabbed from a female adult who was going to deliver to clients.

Mrs Katongo noted that members of the public will be informed on the outcome of investigations once they are concluded.

She added that every political party is free to own party political materials for purposes of campaign and should not be harassed by any person or grouping with a contrary view.

Mrs Katongo stated that it is criminal to temper with, alter, damage or deface any campaign material for another political party.

She has warned that those that will be found to have involved themselves in the criminal activity depicted in the video will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Previous articleDIV 1 WRAP: Kansanshi Dynamos Reclaim Top Spot in Promotion Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Police probes burning of UPND materials

The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations in the video that has gone viral depicting people burning political materials...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nawakwi is Trying to use The Hatembos to Wipe Off her K88 Million DBZ Debt – Mweetwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development President Edith Nawakwi is using the Hatembos as a bait to clear the Eighty Eight million kwacha debt...
Read more

President Lungu given an Adoption Certificate as the official Presidential Candidate for PF in 2021 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has handed over an Adoption Certificate to President Edgar Lungu as the official Presidential Candidate in the August 12,...
Read more

President Lungu directs Labour Ministry to Extend Minimum Wage to All Sectors

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry Of Labour and Social Security to extend sector-based minimum wages to other sectors in the country in...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili rejoins PF at a Colourful ceremony in Lusaka

Headlines Chief Editor - 66
Former National Democratic Congress(NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has re-joined the the ruling Patritic Front (PF) and has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.