The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations in the video that has gone viral depicting people burning political materials for the United Party for National Development (UPND).

According to a statement issued to the media today, Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says initial investigations have revealed that the materials being burnt were grabbed from a female adult who was going to deliver to clients.

Mrs Katongo noted that members of the public will be informed on the outcome of investigations once they are concluded.

She added that every political party is free to own party political materials for purposes of campaign and should not be harassed by any person or grouping with a contrary view.

Mrs Katongo stated that it is criminal to temper with, alter, damage or deface any campaign material for another political party.

She has warned that those that will be found to have involved themselves in the criminal activity depicted in the video will be dealt with in accordance with the law.