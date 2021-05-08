Zesco United collected their tenth successive league win following a 2-1 away victory over Nkwazi at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The result also saw Zesco end their eleven year winless run away to Nkwazi and trace their last league win over the police outfit to November 2010 when they let Lusaka with a 3-victory.

Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga gave Zesco a one-nil halftime lead when he struck in the 27th minute.

Luwawa Kasoma completed the scoring in the 80th minute.

But Nkwazi pulled one back in stoppage time through Christopher Zulu.

Nkwazi drop from seventh to number eight on 38 points from 29 matches after the loss.

Zesco have 55 points, nine pints ahead of second placed Zanaco with nine and eight games left to play respectively.

Zanaco also won in the second kickoff at Sunset but had to rally to defeat Kabwe Warriors 2-1.

Shebban Kaunda put Warriors ahead in the 15th minute but Lassa Kiala equalized in the 35th minute to send the two sides tied at halftime.

Moses Phiri then sealed Zanaco’s comeback in the 70th minute with his twelfth league goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Forest Rangers made marginally gains at number three following a 1-1 away draw at Garden Park against bottom placed Kitwe United.

United began the match on a promising note when Josphat Kasusu struck in the 5th minute goal but Forest stole a point seven minutes later through Laurent Muma.

Forest have 42 points while United bought sometime on 13 points with seven matches left and just one league win to their credit this season.

However, fourth placed Buildcon suffered a setback and stayed put on 41 points following a 1-0 away defeat at Red Arrows in Lusaka.

Veteran striker James Chamanga in the 71st minute to score his ninth goal of the season as he tries to retain his FAZ Super League golden boot.

The victory sees Arrows sit at number six and are just one point behind Buildcon.

WEEK 29

08/05/2021

Red Arrows 1-Buildcon 0

Kitwe United 1-Forest Rangers 1

Nkwazi 1-Zesco United 2

Zanaco 2-Kabwe Warriors 1

09/05/2021

Indeni-Young Green Eagles

Green Eagles-Lusaka Dynamos

Green Buffaloes-Lumwana Radiants

Prison Leopards-Napsa Stars

Power Dynamos-Nkana