THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Antonio Mwanza has said the PF government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has fought corruption tooth and nail.

Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview last night, Mr Mwanza said the Head of State believes that there are absolutely no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

The PF Media Director said the President does not shield anyone were corruption is concerned. He added that this is evidenced by the number of civil servants that have been convicted in the Courts of the law.

“PF is the first party after UNIP to have introduced Integrity Committees so that they supervise all the operations of government and make sure that people that have been charged with the responsibility to take care of natural and financial resources are accountable,” he said.

“We the PF are the ones that operationised the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) because we believe that we need intelligence to follow issues of corruption.”

He said PF government has put in place the Financial Management Law to oversee its expenditure, made sure that the operations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are done openly and ensured that the Auditor General’s Report is made public for all to see.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza said those that defected to the party such as Dr Chishimba Kambwili, former NDC leader mean well for both the PF and the country.

He said the former opposition leader and many others who raised corrupt allegations against government whilst in opposition realized that they were not being factual hence their move to join the ruling party.

“They raised several allegations against the ruling party which were not factual. The reason they were doing so is because they were crying, ‘olila sibamugwila pakamwa.’ So at that time, you expect anything all sorts of emotional sentiments.”