9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Woman dies in fatal road accident

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
General News Woman dies in fatal road accident
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

A 35 year old woman has died in a road traffic accident in Mansa district after the vehicle she was travelling in overturned.

Confirming the development to ZANIS, Luapula Province Police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda said Annie Musonda 35 of Chililabombwe District met her demise on the 10th April 2021 around 13:00 hrs at Mulopa Village in Kabunda area of Mansa.

Mr.Nyirenda said the incident occurred when John Lunga 24 also of Chililabombwe lost control of a Toyota Prado registration number ABR 7788 he was driving following a tyre burst which led the vehicle to overturn several times along Kabunda road in Mansa District.

“Ms. Musonda met her fate on her way to Kabunda to escort her daughter who was reporting back to Holy Trinity Girls Boarding School,” stated Mr. Nyirenda

He says the deceased died on the spot as a result of fatal injuries she sustained in the accident.

Mr. Nyirenda also disclosed that the deceased was in the company of her other children Annie Kalunga 16, Trace Kalunga 13 and another person Prince Stumbeko 21 who survived the accident but sustained slight injuries and are in stable condition.

He says the body of the deceased person has been deposited to Mansa General Hospital.

Previous articleNational Land Policy launched

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Woman dies in fatal road accident

A 35 year old woman has died in a road traffic accident in Mansa district after the vehicle she...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

National Land Policy launched

General News Photo Editor - 0
Government is optimistic that the launch of the National Land Policy will help improve land administration and management across the country. Minister of...
Read more

Nkana Queens benched, violent attacks condemned

General News Photo Editor - 5
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has provisionally suspended Nkana Queens Football Club from the league following violent incidents that occurred during the team’s...
Read more

Education Stakeholders appeal to govt to continue with the STEM curriculum

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has appealed to government to reconsider their decision to revert to the old curriculum and discontinue the...
Read more

Ministry of Tourism receives support equipment for the conservation and management of Kafue National Park

General News Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela has received equipment valued at more than 600,000 United States Dollars (USD) from African Parks. The equipment include...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.