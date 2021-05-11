A 35 year old woman has died in a road traffic accident in Mansa district after the vehicle she was travelling in overturned.

Confirming the development to ZANIS, Luapula Province Police Commissioner Chilije Nyirenda said Annie Musonda 35 of Chililabombwe District met her demise on the 10th April 2021 around 13:00 hrs at Mulopa Village in Kabunda area of Mansa.

Mr.Nyirenda said the incident occurred when John Lunga 24 also of Chililabombwe lost control of a Toyota Prado registration number ABR 7788 he was driving following a tyre burst which led the vehicle to overturn several times along Kabunda road in Mansa District.

“Ms. Musonda met her fate on her way to Kabunda to escort her daughter who was reporting back to Holy Trinity Girls Boarding School,” stated Mr. Nyirenda

He says the deceased died on the spot as a result of fatal injuries she sustained in the accident.

Mr. Nyirenda also disclosed that the deceased was in the company of her other children Annie Kalunga 16, Trace Kalunga 13 and another person Prince Stumbeko 21 who survived the accident but sustained slight injuries and are in stable condition.

He says the body of the deceased person has been deposited to Mansa General Hospital.