Thursday, May 13, 2021
Updated:

Konkola Blade FAZ Div 1 Top Spot

Konkola Blades have edged Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 away in Solwezi to reclaim top spot on the FAZ National Division 1 table.

Striker Victor Mubanga scored a second half goal at Independence Stadium to help Konkola open a one point lead at the summit.

Mubanga registered the goal in the 50th minute of this midweek rescheduled match.

The win moves Konkola to 53 points while Kansanshi remain stuck on 52 points after 27 matches played.

Seven rounds of matches are left to play in the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, Kafue Celtic are third on 49 points as at Week 27.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 27 Results

12/05/2021

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-1 Konkola Blades

09/05/2021

Kashikishi Warriors 1-3 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Police College 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Zesco Shockers 0-0 Mpulungu Harbour

08/05/2021

KYSA 1-2 MUZA FC

Gomes FC 0-0 Chambishi

Kafue Celtics 2-1 City of Lusaka

Livingston Pirates 0-0 Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 0-0 Trident FC

