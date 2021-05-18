Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe.

PROS

Josh Lawson (Kano) had the best performance in the movie. He stole every scene he was in.

Expertly choreographed fight scenes.

The violence and gore were brilliantly done and felt realistic.

The main characters were true to their video game personas.

CONS

Lack of proper character development , if you have never played any of the Mortal Kombat video games you may not now the backstory, motivation and significance of certain key characters.

FAVORITE QUOTES

Scorpion: “GET OVER HERE! ”

Shang Tsung: “FINISH THEM!”

Scorpion: “You wanted me to burn in the flames of hell… but I learned to control them.”

CONCLUSSION

Mortal Kombat is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The movie serves as a reboot of the film series from the late ’90s.

The purpose of this movie was to introduce new fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise to the premise of the story and the main characters. The seemingly inevitable sequel should dig deeper into the actual Mortal Kombat tournament.

The only negative I found about this movie was the lack of proper character development. Which makes it difficult to form an emotional attachment with key characters when needed. Fans of the video game can attest to the fact that each of the main characters have deep stories/origins. It therefore, feels like a let down to not fully explore them.

Fans of the video game will love this movie as it features most of the beloved characters as well as the extreme violence, gore and fatalities that the game is famous for.

RATING

3 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA