Court Rejects John Sangwa’s Bid To Discontinue Petition Against Edgar Changwa Lungu For Citing Wrong Provision Of The Law

By Chief Editor
The Constitutional Court has rejected John Sangwa’s bid to discontinue a matter in which the Legal Resources Foundation Limited sued President Edgar Chagwa Lungu claiming that his nomination papers filed with the Electoral Commission of Zambia to run for President be invalidated.

Sangwa, had on Monday this week filed a Notice to wholly discontinue the Petition. This was after an identical Petition involving Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa and Linda Kasonde’s Chapter One Foundation Limited as Petitioners had been filed into Court on Friday last week.

When the matter came up this morning before Constitutional Court Judge M. S. Mulenga, the Court noted that the Notice of Discontinuance had cited a wrong provision of the law and rejected to accept it. The Notice relied on the Rules of the Supreme Court of England instead of the Constitutional Court Rules of Zambia.

The Court went further to consolidate the two Petitions into one cause. At the same hearing, an application by the Attorney General to join the matter as second Respondent was heard and granted.

The Legal Resources Foundation becomes the First Petitioner, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa is now the Second Petitioner, Chapter One Foundation is the Third Petitioner while the Attorney General is now the Second Respondent.

The Respondents have been given upto Monday, 31st May, 2021 to file their responses and the matter will be heard by the full Court on either 8th or 9th June, 2021.

3 COMMENTS

  2. Edgar Lungu has launched his campaign today and he must wait until the petition is heard

    Otherwise must cited for contempt of court.

    Edgar Lungu walala, walala!

    PF must go!

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.