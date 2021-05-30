Updated:
‘I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family’ – Fashion Sakala
Feature Lifestyle 'I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family' - Fashion...
- Advertisement -
Loading...
Latest News
‘I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family’ – Fashion Sakala
Zambian star Fashion Sakala opens up about the fairytale rags-to-riches football journey that has taken him to Scottish champions,...
More Articles In This Category
Charity Malasha – The fritter girl on the way to greatness
In April 2018 Charity Malasha’s life was trapped in a viscous cycle of poverty. At age 12 she had already dropped out of school,...
No peace in polygamy, says Mpali’s Uncle Patrick
His role as a bumbling security guard might induce heavy bouts of laughter but Uncle Patrick of Mpali has a serious side to him. https://youtu.be/YlQDZQjHc7s
Mental health crisis worsens in Zambia, warns Dr Akani
Most Zambians are likely to be suffering in silence as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health worsens, says Dr Maria Akani. https://youtu.be/X7W5JtKJ-S8
Legless carpenter forgives attackers
'I have forgiven all my attackers,' says Kezias Phiri, the man who had both his legs amputed after a brutal attack in Lusaka's Kabanana...
- Advertisement -
Hunting wild animals to feed your family is a privalge many people dream about…..count yourself very lucky….
And well done and aim for the sky’s
This boy needs advisors …Zambians in Scotland reach out to this boy, he doesnt know how the racists and fascists will interpret such utterances
Hunting Mbeba
Am sure he is busy buying houses and cars. Those are not an investment but a liability.
akapS – To some ignorant moron in Europe will think of so many racist undertone from such utterances…this is why I love Nigerians they would have advised their own about how to conduct yourself in public and social media