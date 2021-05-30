9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 30, 2021
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

‘I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family’ – Fashion Sakala

By staff
45 views
5
Feature Lifestyle 'I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family' - Fashion...
staff

Zambian star Fashion Sakala opens up about the fairytale rags-to-riches football journey that has taken him to Scottish champions, Rangers.

Previous articleKanganja again cautions political parties against conducting political activities without notifying the police

5 COMMENTS

  1. Hunting wild animals to feed your family is a privalge many people dream about…..count yourself very lucky….

    And well done and aim for the sky’s

  2. This boy needs advisors …Zambians in Scotland reach out to this boy, he doesnt know how the racists and fascists will interpret such utterances

    1

  5. akapS – To some ignorant moron in Europe will think of so many racist undertone from such utterances…this is why I love Nigerians they would have advised their own about how to conduct yourself in public and social media

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 5

‘I used to hunt wild animals to feed my family’ – Fashion Sakala

Zambian star Fashion Sakala opens up about the fairytale rags-to-riches football journey that has taken him to Scottish champions,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Charity Malasha – The fritter girl on the way to greatness

Feature Lifestyle staff - 15
In April 2018 Charity Malasha’s life was trapped in a viscous cycle of poverty. At age 12 she had already dropped out of school,...
Read more

No peace in polygamy, says Mpali’s Uncle Patrick

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
  His role as a bumbling security guard might induce heavy bouts of laughter but Uncle Patrick of Mpali has a serious side to him. https://youtu.be/YlQDZQjHc7s
Read more

Mental health crisis worsens in Zambia, warns Dr Akani

Feature Lifestyle staff - 8
Most Zambians are likely to be suffering in silence as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health worsens, says Dr Maria Akani. https://youtu.be/X7W5JtKJ-S8
Read more

Legless carpenter forgives attackers

Feature Lifestyle staff - 10
'I have forgiven all my attackers,' says Kezias Phiri, the man who had both his legs amputed after a brutal attack in Lusaka's Kabanana...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.