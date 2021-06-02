The New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy, MMD has with immediate effect appointed Dr. Mwaka Nyirenda Twagirayesu Presidential Spokesperson in the President’s office.

The appointment came through the Party President, Dr Nevers Mumba on behalf of the Party and goes into effect immediately.

Dr. Mwaka is a lawyer from the University of Buckingham (UK) and graduated in 1990.

She equally holds a Masters degree in Sociology from the Northeastern University of Boston (USA) and graduated in 1992.

In 2020, she was awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanities by the United Graduate College and Seminary in New York (USA).

Dr. Mwaka is also a Pastor, radio and television personality, and is the first born daughter to the late Mr Kabuka Nyirenda and Dr Inonge Mbikusita Lewanika.

MMD Spokesperson Dr Cephas Mukuka announced the appointment adding that, “Given these attributes and qualifications, we have no doubt that she is capable of delivering a high standard of service as the Director of Communications in the office of the MMD President.”

“We would thus like to take this opportunity to congratulate Dr. Mwaka on this crucial appointment.”