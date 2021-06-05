The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has instituted investigations into the fire incident involving three petroleum road tankers that occurred in the light industrial area of Lusaka, on Friday June 4, 2021.

ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni warns that due enforcement action will be taken against any licensed enterprise should they be found wanting.

According to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, Ms. Mfuni indicated that considering the flammable nature of petroleum products, the incident was a matter of serious concern as safety is critical in the transportation and handling of fuel.

Ms. Mfuni explained that it was for this reason that the Board launched urgent investigations into the matter in order to find out the cause of the incident.

“In order to ensure public safety, urgent investigations into the incident have since been instituted to establish the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings are that the three tankers caught fire, while parked at a private business premises in the light industrial area of Lusaka,” Ms. Mfuni stated.

She disclosed that the Board has safety guidelines which govern the transportation of petroleum products as stipulated in the Zambian Standard ZS 372: Operational Requirements for Road Tank Vehicles – Code of Practice.

ERB Public Relations Manager urged tanker drivers to observe the standard outlined safety measures not only while on the road, but also when the petroleum tankers are parked.

She regretted the loss of property as well as fuel due to the accident, while urging the general public to always contact ERB in the event of petroleum safety concerns.