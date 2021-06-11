9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 11, 2021
Rural News
Foreign Truck driver dies in a road traffic accident

By Chief Editor
A 35 year old Tanzanian Truck driver has died in a road traffic accident (RTA) after a Scania truck he was driving hit into 2 on-coming motor vehicles and overturned while he tried to avoid hitting into a pothole along the Great North Road.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina who confirmed the accident in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Shiwang`andu today, has identified the deceased as Hezron Mgina 35, of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Ms Machina said the fatal accident occurred yesterday, Thursday 10 June, 2021 around 15:00 hours along the Great North Road in Chief Mukwikile`s area in Shiwang’andu district.

The Police Commissioner said involved in the road accident was a Scania truck with registration T940BKS/T473AYH property of Inara Company, which was loaded with unknown goods from the northern direction heading to the south, and was being driven by the deceased mentioned.

Also involved was an empty Scania tanker truck with registration T788DVH/T787DVH belonging to KVD Company which was being driven by Mateo Masele 38 of Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania and a Mitsubishi Canter with registration AQB 1278 loaded with 20 bags of cement and 40 iron sheets which was being driven by Alick Silengo 42 of Showgrounds area in Mpika district, Muchinga Province.

Ms Machina revealed that the accident happened when a Scania truck with registration T940BKS which was being driven by the now deceased Hezron Mgina overturned as he was trying to avoid hitting into a pothole while descending a hill.

“While trying to avoid hitting into a pothole, the Scania truck hit into an on-coming Mitsubishi Canter which eventually fell into a ditch and the same Scania truck again hit into another on-coming Scania Tanker truck which flipped and rested on the driver’s side while facing east”. said Ms. Machina.

Ms Machina narrated that the Scania tanker truck incurred a damaged right side of the tank, while the Mitsubishi canter incurred a damaged rear right side.

“The driver of the Scania truck with registration T940BKS Hezron Mgina died on the spot while the driver of the Mitsubishi Canter Alick Silengo and that of the Scania Tanker truck Mateo Seleman escaped unhurt,” said Ms Machina.

The Police Commissioner added that the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Mpika District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Ms Machina further said that, the Scania truck which was being driven by the deceased and a Mitsubishi Canter are still at the scene while the tanker truck has been impounded at Shiwang’andu Police Station

