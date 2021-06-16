9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
General News
DMMU to meet funeral expenses for Mungwi accident victims

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) will take up funeral expenses for all the 18 people who died in an accident today in Mungwi district in Northern Province.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government is saddened by the loss of lives of people in an accident that happened on Kasama-Mungwi road.

According to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Kabwe by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Mathews Musukwa, about 18 people are reportedly to have died while 13 other have been injured in an accident involving a truck on Kasama-Mungwi road.

Mr. Kabwe sympathised with paramount chief Chitimukulu in whose chiefdom the accident occurred and with the families of the deceased for the huge loss.

He said government is concerned with the increased number of road traffic accidents that have continued to claim precious lives in large numbers.

“I wish to convey government’s deepest condolences to the families of the deceased for the untimely death of their beloved ones. As government, we will stand with all the families and ensure that all the funeral expenses are taken care of,” said Mr. Kabwe.

DMMU has since dispatched a team of officers to visit the funeral homes and facilitate logistical support.

Mr. Kabwe has meanwhile appealed to motorists and the general public to exercise caution as they travel from one point to another in order to avoid traffic accidents.

