Nyambe Mulenga Salutes Zesco United’s League Triumph

Ex-Zesco United defender Nyambe Mulenga has hailed his old team for winning their ninth FAZ Super Division title.

Zesco won the 2020/21 Super Division title with three matches to spare after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Napsa Stars at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Former Chipolopolo defender Mulenga said it is important for players to aim high.

“It feels nice to see the team win the ninth title,” he said from his Ndola base.

“In life people only remember champions. In football there is nothing like we played well and came out second, people will always remember the champions.”

Mulenga added:”The best thing in football is winning trophies. Each player must aim to finish number one in a competition.”

The retired defender won over three league titles at Zesco where he played for ten years.

Mulenga was forced to retire in 2017 by a leg injury sustained in a 2014 fatal road accident in Kabwe.

Previous articleMighty Making Final Push For Promotion

