OUR POSITION ON THE CURRENT COVID CRISIS AND KKs BODY GOING TO THE 10 PROVINCES!

We are faced with one of the worst catastrophic waves of covid our nation has ever experienced. We have lost so many loved ones parents, siblings, spouses, relatives and friends. In the last 7 days there are 17,497 new cases of covid and over 275 people have died to covid! We must NOT get used to this type of death!

Our Party President Dr Nevers Mumba strongly feels Government needs to realize the gravity of this situation and respond quickly and appropriately! We are in a WAR with this pandemic and Government needs to provide strong leadership in response . Drastic decisions needs to be taken to ensure the safety of the Zambian people. Government need to adopt war time defense systems to protect our people from this pandemic because our infection rate continues to skyrocket , positivity rate is over 25% and our people are dying in record numbers .

The immediate response of Government must be to defeat this pandemic . We are greatly concerned because we seem to be losing the battle in that our hospitals are running out of oxygen, mortuaries are running out of space and overall our health system seems to be failing to handle the ever increasing cases of covid!

As the Movement for Multi Party Democracy we feel the Solutions are the following:

1) Raise Our voices cooperately to God in prayer that this death angel May Passover over us

2) Each person Take Personal Responsibility by wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing , stay at home where possible , protect yourself and protect others . Follow the guidelines provided by The Ministry of Health and World Health Organization.

The pandemic has come at a time during elections however our priority must be the health, safety and well being of the Zambian people! We the Movement for Multi party democracy have suspended our campaign because our No1 priority is to protect the Zambian people .

With this foundation laid it brings me to the issue of taking Our Founding Father Dr Kenneth Kaundas body to the 10 provinces. Her Honour The Vice President announces that Our late Presidents body will be taken around our nation! We are OPPOSED to this! It is inconceivable that Government would want to put the Zambian people at risk by this super spreader event!

We know our late President who loved the Zambian people would NOT choose this irresponsible behavior. Considering the outpouring of grief globally it would be devastating for KKs death to be remembered as a death that caused so many other deaths due to people getting covid as his body is transported around the nation !

We appeal to Government to put an immediate stop to this plan to take KKs body around the nation! It makes no sense that we are in a terrible crisis and then want to engage deliberately in a super spreader event !

Let us give Our Founding Father KK the honourable and dignified send off and farewell he so rightfully deserves . All 10 provinces of Zambia and the world at large can watch the funeral proceedings virtually. Again we emphasize KKs body must NOT be transported to the 10 provinces of Zambia!

The health, safety and well being of the Zambian people must be and will always be our priority!

Dr. Mwaka Twagirayesu

MMD Presidential Spokesperson