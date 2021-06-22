Qatar Airways is continuing its expansion in Africa with a new route launching to Lusaka, Zambia and Harare, Zimbabwe on August 6th.

The flag carrier of Qatar is excited to connect passengers to the two cities while meeting increasing cargo demand with the move.

The airline’s wide bodies will be flying on what will become the firm’s fifth and sixth new African destinations launched since the beginning of the global health crisis.

Amid this launch, Qatar Airways is set to transport plenty of goods with a total of 30 tonnes of cargo capacity per service. This operation will form part of a wider shipping network between worldwide center points in the likes of the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and the United States.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Al Baker took a moment to share how valuable routes in Africa are to his company.

Overall, the airline has been expanding well across the continent, now conducting over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations here.

“Africa continues to be an area of strong growth for Qatar Airways and launching this service will support the development of the economy and tourism sector in both countries,” Al Baker shared in a statement.

“Not only do we continue to rebuild our network after the pandemic, but we are actively expanding it with the addition of these two key destinations. These are the fifth and sixth new destinations in Africa added to our network since the start of the pandemic, taking our total new destinations added across the globe to 10.”