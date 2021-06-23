9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Constitutional Court petitioned to compel the ECZ to cancel elections in constituencies where candidates have withdrawn, resigned or died

By Chief Editor
Governance expert, Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Constitutional Court to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to cancel elections in constituencies where candidates have withdrawn, resigned or died.

Mr. Mwanza has also petitioned that the ECZ conduct fresh nominations in such constituencies.

He stated that ECZ Hon.bJustice Essau Chulu closed nominations on 20th May 2021.

But on 21st May 2021, Lusaka Central Constituency Aspiring Independent Candidate, Charity Chanda Lumpa made a formal notification that she had withdrawn her participation in the election.

And on 14th June 2021, an Independent Candidate for Monze Central Parliamentary Candidate, Maambo Musute made a formal position withdrawing his candidature.

And on 19th June 2021, a candidate sponsored by the Zambia United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) for Mandevu Parliamentary Candidate, Melody Musutu died after a short illness.

Mr. Mwanza has also called on the Constitution Court to regard those that have withdrawn to be considered as resigned for purposes as defined by the Constitution.

Mr. Mwanza also stated that while the main General Election fixed by Article 56(1) is unaffected by resignation or death of candidates particular constituency election can cancelled as defined in Aryicle 52(6).

