Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has donated hospital beds and Mattresses worth K233 thousand Kwacha Kitwe Teaching Hospital to cater for the increasing need for beds due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

CEC Managing Director Owen Silavwe said the organisation remains committed to participating in the advancement of quality health care provision.

Mr. Silavwe said his organisation has seen the devastation the virus brings on the families as most people succumb to Covid-19 and in some cases leaving children and dependents behind.

“In response to the need for additional hospital beds, I am glad to state that CEC is today pleased to be handing over 20 hospital beds, I trust these beds will help cushion the pressure that has been placed on the Kitwe Teaching Hospital as the number of patients requiring hospitalization has escalated due to the COVID third wave,” He said.

And speaking when he received the items at Kitwe Teaching Hospital today, Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe commended CEC for demonstrating practical social investment and corporate citizenship by proving that responding to the present needs of communities is what people appreciate and remember.

Mr. Bweupe noted that the comfort of patients is of key importance in patients’ management.

“It will be amiss of me if I fail to commend not only the donation but also the speed of the response, in each of the waves that the country has experienced, CEC has been counted among the partners of the people right from the testing kits and reagents to personal protective equipment and sanitary products,” the District Commissioner stated.

He further stated that government’s desire is that every Zambian is catered for in the various prevention and disease response programmes.

Mr. Bweupe however, noted that government alone cannot meet all the health needs of the people hence the need for the participation of different stakeholders and partners.

He noted that covid-19 was an emergence because it is not only deadly but has also affected people suffering from other illnesses by drawing attention and resources from them in trying to combat it thus threatening public health at many levels.

The DC urged the media to continue sensitizing the community on Covid and appealing to the corporate world to support government with resources for fighting the pandemic.

And Kitwe Teaching Hospital Medical Superintendent, Abidan Chansa thanked CEC for the donation stating that the donated beds and mattresses will go a long way in improving the management of patients.

“The donated items will go a long way in enhancing the comfortability of the patients and provision of a better environment for patients,” he said.

He also thanked the Kitwe District Commissioner for mobilizing the business community towards supporting the hospital.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital has continued to record an increase in covid-19 cases.

The hospital wards are currents full due to COVID-19 admissions.