Former Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has called on Zambians to pray for President Edgar Lungu for the loss of so many high profile figures in the nation.
Rev Sumaili said President Lungu is carrying a huge burden as a result of the deaths that have occurred in the recent past.
She was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today at the residence of the late Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela where the funeral gathering is being held.
Rev Sumaili said Christians should equally also pray for the entire nation at large as the country faces a difficult time.
And Sumaili paid tribute to late Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela describing his passing as a huge loss to the government and the Christian fraternity.
Rev Sumaili says she worked closely with Rev Sikwela who served the government with great integrity.
Rev Sumaili said Rev Sikwela strengthened the relationship between government and the church.
“To the body of Christ who worked closely with him, it is a huge loss. He served the government faithfully and he was available to the clergy. So it is a big loss,” Rev Sumaili said.
And a family friend, Moonga Siyamukonka described Dr Sikwela as a very helpful man.
“It is a great loss to us friends and family members. Our prayer is that God helps the family so that he consoles them,” Mr Siyamukonka said.
Rev Sikwela died on Friday after an illness at Maina Soko Medical centre where he was admitted.
Among those that have passed away recently include founding father of the nation Kenneth Kaunda, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, former cabinet Ministers Michael Mabenga and Marina Nsingo among others.
THIS IS BULL S.H.1.T !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHY HIM ONLY WE NEED TO PRAY FOR THE WHOLE NATION NOT A FEW SELECT INDIVIDUALS
YOU EXPECT US TO IGNORE THE HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS THAT HAVE DIED FROM COVID
THIS COUNTRY NEEDS TO BE SAVED FROM THE LIKES OF YOU
We’re tired of you pentecostals, can you tame your members? I think the pentecost church must be banned in Zambia. How can you ask us to pray for the President when your members are making prophecies that their god has shown them that he’s dying? Even KK couldn’t have tolerated such rubbish. Please give us a break!
Pray for lungu???? Is he sick??? Are you hinting something??
…”at the residence of the late Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela where the funeral gathering is being held.”
Instead of talking about the dead person – Howard Sikwela, ……..its Lungu here, Lungu there, Lungu that, Lung what???? Politicizing every opportunity……dung !!!!
WE ARE MOURNING OUR PRESIDENT KK !!! Those trying to tarnish his legacy, please get your lives.