Former Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has called on Zambians to pray for President Edgar Lungu for the loss of so many high profile figures in the nation.

Rev Sumaili said President Lungu is carrying a huge burden as a result of the deaths that have occurred in the recent past.

She was speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today at the residence of the late Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela where the funeral gathering is being held.

Rev Sumaili said Christians should equally also pray for the entire nation at large as the country faces a difficult time.

And Sumaili paid tribute to late Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela describing his passing as a huge loss to the government and the Christian fraternity.

Rev Sumaili says she worked closely with Rev Sikwela who served the government with great integrity.

Rev Sumaili said Rev Sikwela strengthened the relationship between government and the church.

“To the body of Christ who worked closely with him, it is a huge loss. He served the government faithfully and he was available to the clergy. So it is a big loss,” Rev Sumaili said.

And a family friend, Moonga Siyamukonka described Dr Sikwela as a very helpful man.

“It is a great loss to us friends and family members. Our prayer is that God helps the family so that he consoles them,” Mr Siyamukonka said.

Rev Sikwela died on Friday after an illness at Maina Soko Medical centre where he was admitted.

Among those that have passed away recently include founding father of the nation Kenneth Kaunda, Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, former cabinet Ministers Michael Mabenga and Marina Nsingo among others.