The clergy in Chinsali district in Muchinga province has called on Zambians to celebrate the life of the late first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda.

Chinsali Pastors’ Fellowship Chairperson Gideon Chibwe said it was important to remain positive and celebrate the life of Dr. Kaunda for he worked hard to better the entire nation.

Pastor Chibwe stated that Dr. Kaunda was a great man who has left a huge impact not only in Zambia but in the entire world.

He added that the late Dr. Kaunda also dedicated himself to preach peace and unity.

”As the clergy in Chinsali, we urge residents to celebrate the life of this gallant man who fought for the liberation of Africa and we need to continue preaching peace and unity which our founding father preached,” he said.

The clergyman further said Zambian citizens should also pray and fast for God’s intervention during this 21 days of mourning noting that it was only God who can intervene in any situation that the country maybe passing through.

He further called on Chinsali residents to conduct themselves in a manner that befits the call of Christianity during the national mourning.

And Reverend in charge at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Chinsali Main Congregation, Harrison Silungwe told ZANIS in an interview that the church has lost a leader who contributed a lot to its improvement.

Rev. Silungwe stated that even in his old age, Dr. Kaunda was still a committed member of the UCZ.

“We saw him going to church at all times and preach peace and unity in all his life,” he said.

He added that the 21 days of mourning the late former president is very cardinal to every citizen.

He said Zambians should therefore use this time to reflect on the work that Dr. Kaunda did in the entire country.

“Let us pray for the works our founding father did and pray that his soul rests in peace and that the country should continue enjoying the peace and unity our forefather fought for,” he said.

Rev. Silungwe further said it is important for each Zambian to realize that peace is cardinal hence it should prevail in all the situations that the country is experiencing.

He has since urged all well-meaning Zambians to pray and fast for the nation so that peace, love and unity can prevail.

“If peace, love and unity are lost, it will be very hard to bring it back,” Rev. Silungwe said.

Meanwhile, former National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili, called on the clergy to promote messages of peace and unity as the country mourns the first President of Zambia.

Rev. Sumaili said there is need for the country to uphold the unity of purpose that Dr. Kaunda promoted.

“I would like to further thank the clergy across the country for offering guidance to the citizenry especially as the nation is going through a hard time following the death of our founding father Dr Kaunda,” she said.

Rev. Sumaili further called on Zambians to come together and mourn the late President in a peaceful manner.