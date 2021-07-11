9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Feature Politics
Explain PF achievements to your subjects, GBM tells chiefs

Patriotic Front (PF) Northern Province campaign manager Geoffrey Mwamba has appealed to traditional leaders to help explain to their subjects the developmental projects that the ruling party has delivered in their localities.

Mr. Mwamba said traditional leaders are good partners in development and can therefore help to enlighten their subjects on a number of things that the government has delivered.

He explained that this can also help their subjects to make the right decisions when voting.

Mr. Mwamba, who is also a PF member of the central committee, said this when he introduced various PF candidates in the general election to traditional leaders in the Lukashya constituency in Kasama district.

He explained that the PF has chosen the best candidates in the province who will deliver to the expectation of the people.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwamba noted that this year’s campaigns are different from previous ones because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has since appealed to his campaign team to follow the Covid-19 guidelines given by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

And traditional leaders in the Lukashya constituency have pledged to support the PF government as it has delivered a lot of development.

Chieftainess Chanda Mukulu said her chiefdom has benefited a lot from the developmental projects the PF has delivered in the country.

She said no past governments can ever match the developments the PF has delivered in the area.

The traditional leader further called on everyone to promote peace and unity during and after the elections.

